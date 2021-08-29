Evelyn Brosh
SHINER — SHINER: Evelyn Brosh, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 25, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born March 19, 1926 in Shiner, the oldest of six daughters born to Walter and Elsa (Gerloff) Brunkenhoefer.
She was raised on the family farm in Witting, attended Oak Grove School and was salutatorian of her class. She met her lifetime companion and married her beloved Andrew Brosh April 29, 1946 and they spent the next 67 years raising their seven children. Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother and her greatest joy was cooking, canning, crocheting and providing for her family. She worked for Kaspar Wire Works for 35 years and is remembered for her kind, gentle leadership. She was recognized as the very first female supervisor in the Kaspar Wire Works Factory. She handled the difficulties in life with constant faith and prayer and enjoyed her service to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church as a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.
Survivors are her children, daughter, Geralyn Smith (Daniel) of Cost; sons, Dennis Brosh of Houston, David Brosh (Carol) of Shiner, Andy Brosh Jr. (Tina) of Canyon Lake, Patrick Brosh (Darlene) of Conroe, Thomas Brosh (Rose Ann) of Moravia, and Johnny Brosh of Shiner; 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren sisters, Allyne Albrecht and Darlene Jahn, both of Shiner.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew Brosh; infant daughter, Mary Ann Brosh; sisters, Bernice Ferrera, Gladys Walleck and Angeline Dullye.
Visitation 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Mark Brosh, Jeremy Brosh, Joey Brosh, Glenn Brosh, Michael Brosh, Justin and Joshua Smith and Travis Brosh.
Honorary Pallbearers are her granddaughters, Christy Bohuslav, Anne Mandrake, Katie Camarillo, Heather Ring, Kelly Smith, Nicole Way, Vicky Brosh, Jennifer and Brooke.
Memorials may be given to Shiner Catholic Altar Society or Catholic Daughters.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.