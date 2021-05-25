Evelyn Christine Henke
HALLETTSVILLE — Evelyn Christine Henke, 92, of Hallettsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family, who prayed in thankfulness to God for the gift of her life. She was a loving wife and wonderful Mother. She was born April 11, 1929 in Hallettsville to Peter & Christina Belicek Kristek Sr. She married Frank P. Henke November 10, 1948. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. To this union seven children were born.
Evelyn was a homemaker, and she made the most beautiful & delicious bread, pies, and kolaches. She worked alongside her husband in farming and ranching and sewed all the clothes for her five daughters and herself. No household task was considered impossible. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children. She had a strong faith that she shared with her family, and a special devotion to the Blessed Mother.
Evelyn is survived by: her seven children, Michael Henke & wife Princess, Sharon Gaidusek & husband Raymond, Diana Starnes & husband Michael, Debra Technik & husband Bob, Judy Jalufka, Douglas Henke, and Joan Abbink & husband Greg; 12 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death: by her parents; five brothers, Herman, Pete Jr., Eddie, Jaro, and Joe; two sisters, Helen Etzler and Georgie Etzler; and sons-in-law, Dennis Smirak and Henry Jalufka.
The family of Evelyn Henke expresses their sincere gratitude to Regency Home Health and Hospice of South Texas for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank all the family and friends for their presence, visits and prayers during this time.
Funeral Mass Service (All attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask): 11 am, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church of Sweet Home, TX. Visitation: 9 am, Tuesday at Church with the Rosary starting at 10:30 am. Officiant: Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako. Memorials: Queen of Peace Catholic Church, or Hospice of South Texas. Burial: Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Sweet Home, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Design ideas for Victoria's Riverside Park discussed by City Council, Parks Commission (4)
- Letter: President Biden’s Green Initiative is anything but Green (3)
- Victoria port officials plan to move forward with Zinc Resources facility (2)
- Letter: The concept of "active bystanders" and law enforcement (2)
- Syndicated column: Biden sets everything on fire (2)
- Immigrants detained after Victoria County bailout, authorities say (2)
- Victoria County Court Commissioners to consider funding for airport, Sheriff's Office at Mondays meeting (1)
- Guest column: Community-based accountability - Your voices are needed (1)
- Community leader continues to advocate for needs of southside neighbors (1)
- Online comments on "Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats" from "May 11" (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.