Evelyn Claire Meier
CUERO — Evelyn Claire Meier, 96, of Cuero died on November 19, 2020. She was born in Cuero on October 4, 1924, to Hulda Markowsky Heyer and Robert F. Heyer, Jr. and attended St. Michael’s School and Cuero High School. In 1943, she married Ernest Meier and lived in Wichita Falls, Texas during his military service. With the exception of 17 years in Corpus Christi, Evelyn and Ernest spent most of their 68 year marriage in Cuero. While in Corpus Christi, Evelyn was active in garden clubs, worked as a deputy county clerk, and discovered a talent for oil painting. After returning to Cuero in 1981, she and Ernest resumed singing in the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church choir as they had for many years in the past. They joined the Arneckeville Community Association where they were regular players in domino games and the De Witt County Wildflower Association where they were recognized as the “top pickers” of specimens for display during the annual wildflower tour. Evelyn continued to paint and produced works that won awards in community art shows. She happily bestowed paintings on friends who admired them and supplied coffee, cake and conversation to anyone who visited their home. Her interests wherever she lived included her yard, garden and church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. When Ernest’s health deteriorated, Evelyn devoted most of her time to his care and curtailed her other activities. She suffered a debilitating stroke in 2011. Through perseverance, she recovered some of her lost abilities for period before a more recent decline.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Heyer and sister- in-law, Georgie Lee Heyer. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Baur and husband Tom of Annapolis Maryland, son, Michael Meier of Victoria, grandson Jonathan “Jay” Baur and wife, Jane, granddaughter Jennifer Baur Sanchez and husband, Manuel, two great grandchildren, and nephews Robert Heyer and Gary Heyer.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Alzcare of De Witt County for the fine care they have provided in her final years. In view of Covid-19, the family plans to have a memorial service at later date. Those who wish to do so may make memorials to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
