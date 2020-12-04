Evelyn Deloris Carver
INEZ — Our mother, Evelyn Carver was called home to be with her loving family, her parents, two brothers, and two grandsons, her granddaughter, and her husband. Evelyn opened her eyes and took her first breath in March of 1932, the first born child of Prentis and Tina Talbert and closed them, and took her final breath on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was the big sister to John Talbert (deceased 2013) and Jackie Talbert (deceased in infancy). Evely was married in December 1949 to Joe E. Daugherty, Sr., and to this union four daughters were born, Faye (Gary) Katzer, Dee Wienken (widow of Henry), Patricia Daugherty and Diana Daugherty. They later divorced and in 1960 she was married to Lynn D. Carver. She has been preceded in death by her husband in 1994 and two grandsons, Matthew Cavazos in 1996 and Johnny Ray Saski in 2001, and her granddaughter, Tammy C. Wisser in 2020. Evelyn is survived by her four daughters, six grandsons, three granddaughters, five great-grandsons, eleven great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson.
Our family would like to thank New Century Hospice for their compassionate and competent care of mama these last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to New Century Hospice, 1501 E. Mockingbird Ln #301B, Victoria, TX 77904.
Services under the guidance of Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.