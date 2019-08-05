EVELYN GREER SPANN VICTORIA - Evelyn Greer Spann, 91 of Victoria passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Saturday, August 3, 2019. Visitation and rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Wednesday, August 7th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
