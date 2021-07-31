Evelyn Joyce Sherrill
YOAKUM — EVELYN SCHMERBER SHERRILL
Evelyn Joyce Sherrill, age 87 of Yoakum, Texas passed away into the arms of the Lord, on July 6, 2021 following a sudden illness.
Evelyn was born to Cleo Hooker Schmerber and Clarence Weldon Schmerber of Gulf, Texas on October 22, 1933.
Evelyn was raised in Gulf and Boling, Texas and graduated from Boling High School. She enjoyed playing in the band and being a member of the baton twirling team. She graduated from Durham Business School, later became a cosmetologist, running her own Beauty Salon. Evelyn enjoyed bowling, country dancing, hunting, crafting, sewing and baking, and doing charity work in her senior years.
She clipped thousands of coupons to send overseas to US soldiers and their families. She was an active member of the VFW Post 4146 of Victoria, Texas. She was also a member of the Taiton Extension Club. Evelyn was an avid supporter of the Patriot’s Pen scholarship program and Wounded Warriors projects.
Evelyn is survived by: her sister, Peggie Hobbins of Boling, Texas; three sons, Slade Goode of Vidor, Texas, Michael Goode of Amarillo, Texas, and Dennis Goode and wife, LaDawn of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, Joey Goode, Chrissie Goode, Christina McMahon, Slade Christian Goode, Tiffany Shumar, and Tyler Goode; great grandchildren, Caiden McMahon and others; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Weldon Richard “Sonny” Schmerber, her son, Donald Goode, Jr., and her granddaughter, Katherine Renee Goode.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
