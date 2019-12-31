EVELYN LAURA KING LAKE JACKSON - Evelyn Laura King passed away December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held January 2, 1PM at Freund Funeral Home with Services commencing at 2PM. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
