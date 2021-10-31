Evelyn Lee Barfield
YORKTOWN — Evelyn Lee Barfield, 95, of Yorktown passed away Thurs. Oct. 28, 2021. She was born Sept. 21, 1926 in Dewitt County to the late Eckwald and Lillie Stanchos Spies. She was confirmed Aug. 20, 1944 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She married the love of her life Joe Barfield on Sept. 1, 1946. She enjoyed golfing with Joe, enjoyed decorating the family resting places, loved celebrating and decorating for the holidays and made all the arrangements for family flowers.
She is survived by her children Thomas (Rebecca Burt) Barfield, David (Gracie Logeman) Barfield, Laurie (Doug) Barfield, grandchildren Michelle Barfield (Jeff) Hameister, Melissa Barfield (Tim) Inman, Lynn Barfield (Hector) Guerra, Nathan (Karen) Barfield, great-grandchildren Kolten Hameister, Kayden Hameister, Sterling Inman, Kelsey Inman, Jackson Inman, Joshua (Kaitlinn Smith) Guerra, Makenzie Guerra and Chloe Guerra. She is also survived by her twin sister Eva Gohmert and nephew Walter (Jeanie) Gohmert.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Barfield, parents and granddaughter Nichole Jo McCoy.
Visitation 3-4 pm Mon. Nov. 1, 2021 with Funeral service at 4 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Private graveside service at a later date. Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiating.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
