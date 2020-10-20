Evelyn Marie Neslony

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bert Neslony; son, Mark Neslony; 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her children, Doris Welch (Dex), Marilyn Smith (Davy), Will Neslony, and Susan Neslony; grandchildren, Shelby, Colby, Todd, Troy, Ashley, Sarah, Meggan, Drake, Megan, and Ian; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucile Victory; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Visitation was held from 1:00 - 2:00pm, on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church in Meyersville with the Funeral Mass at 2:00pm with Jacob Mendoza officiating. Burial followed at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
