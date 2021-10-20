Evelyn Mizera Mozisek
VICTORIA — Evelyn Mizera Mozisek, 90 of Victoria passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born July 10, 1931 in Hallettsville, TX to Anton and Mary Kocian Mizera. Mrs. Mozisek worked for VISD and Chick-Fil-A as a dietitian. She was a member of KJZT, Holy Family Singles and the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Gras (Gary) of Victoria, Elizabeth Liska (Tommy) of Victoria; son, Leon C. Mozisek (Frances) of Telferner; sister, Mary Jane Kram of Shiner; brother, Anton Mizera, Jr. of Hallettsville; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mozisek was preceded in death by her husband, Leon J. Mozisek; sister, Agnes Bartos; grandson, Kevin Mozisek and great granddaughter, Hannah Mozisek.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 from 9-9:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am followed by The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am. A graveside service will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Koerth. (Masks will be optional)
Pallbearers are Evelyn’s grandchildren and great grandchildren; Dr. Troy Gras, Todd Neuvar, Thomas Liska II, Aaron Mozisek, John Escobar and Landon Mozisek. Honorary pallbearers are Caden Mozisek, Ryan Sneath, Blaze Mozisek, Ethan Mozisek, Michele Neuvar, Audrey Escobar, Miranda Mozisek, Natalie Mozisek, Morgan Neuvar, Kenzy Sneath, Madison Neuvar, Savannah Mozisek and Kyleigh Mozisek.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite, Victoria, TX 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust,Victoria, TX 77901.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care that their mom received to Dr. and Mrs. J. Armando Diaz, Jo Beth Ford, Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
