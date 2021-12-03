Evelyn Nix
VICTORIA — Evelyn T. Shimek Nix, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2021. She was born on September 2, 1934, in El Campo, Texas, to the late John V. and Bertha Socha Shimek. Evelyn was a graduate of El Campo High School and Texas A&I University in Kingsville. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education. Evelyn taught in the Corpus Christi, and Kingsville School districts for over 30 years before retiring. She was married to the late Charles Miller Nix for 53 years, they had several businesses, including Ranching in Kingsville, where they lived for 36 years. Those who knew Evelyn were blessed by her charm, class, spirit, and her amazing smile. She was an excellent cook who loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, especially at their farm. Thanksgiving was her most favorite holiday. She will forever be remembered for her servant’s heart rooted in her deep faith. She was a member of the Ricardo Baptist Church while living in Kingsville, and Our Lady of Victory Church while living in Victoria. She was a remarkable wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was the rock and glue that held our family together. “Spanem bohem, Nana” (Go with God).
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She leaves behind her two sons, Richard (Dee) Nix of Houston, Texas, and Kirk (Kristi) Nix of Corpus Christi, Texas, six granddaughters, Kamyn (Kristian) Bueno, Reba (Josh) Mittag, Alexandria Nix, Jacqueline Nix, Jaylyn Nix, and Charleigh Nix; three great grandchildren, Harper Bueno, Bennett Bueno, and Reid Mittag, her sister Gladys Welfl of Victoria, and brother Larry Shimek of La Grange, nieces and nephews including Sandi (Scott) Copes, Wade Welfl, Vicki (Don) Adair and the late Monica Shimek Forrest; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include Gabe Yonan, Don Adair, Kristian Bueno, Hayden Cole, Scott Copes, and Justin Shimek. Honorary pallbearers include Wade Welfl, Josh Mittag and her six granddaughters.
The visitation (Noon) and service (1:00 PM) will take place on December 4, 2021, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US HWY 87 North, Victoria, Texas. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society honoring Evelyn. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Party ‘purity’, electoral politics must stop: (8)
- West turns up pressure in home-opening win (3)
- Same Story Different Version (3)
- Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park (1)
- Syndicated column: Why Kyle Rittenhouse should walk free (1)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (3)
- Anton John Mizera Jr. (1)
- Do you prefer real or fake Christmas trees? (1)
- State Editorial: Resign, Craddick and Christian. Regulators misled about winter storm and failed to prevent another (1)
- Public library funds go toward the public good (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- William "Wild Bill" Felix Chadwick (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.8:9-10; quote by Octavia E. Butler (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast (1)
- City Council adopts Parks & Recreation master plan (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.