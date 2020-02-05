EVELYN VOLEK OLSOVSKY EDNA - Evelyn Volek Olsovsky, 92 of Edna, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at the home of her loving daughter and caretaker Sandra Geisler and surrounded by her children that loved her. Evelyn was the eldest child of Frank and Christine Seidel Volek Sr., born at home in Hillje, Texas on September 25, 1927. As a young girl she attended schools in Hillje and Louise area, she was a true country girl she worked hard on her parents farm where she milked cows, chopped cotton, and worked the corn fields. Her mother taught her at a young age to cook, sew, and bake. She loved going to dances and was a great dancer, later she met her boyfriend and future husband that she dated and waited nine years before she married her fiance Army Staff Sergeant Alfred R. Olsovsky Jr., on November 28, 1951, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Hillje Texas when they celebrated with family and friends. After their marriage, they were stationed at the Army bases in San Antonio and Killeen Texas they then started a family, moved to Jackson County living in Lolita Texas before finally settling in Edna, Texas where she lived the rest of life together with her husband and large family of eight children and joined the St. Agnes Catholic Church where she raised her children. Evelyn worked at the Edna Hospital where she worked very hard and retired after many years of service. She was a former member of the Edna Eagles Lodge for many years. She loved going to dances listening to country music as well as her favorites, Czech polka and waltzes she was fluent in the Czech language where she learned at a very young age taught by her parents. In later years she enjoyed Saturday nights at home watching and listening to Big Joe Polka Show, Miss Molly B. and Larry's County Diner, drinking a few ice cold "Pivos" beer and singing along while she tapped her feet to the music, remembering dancing to them in her younger days. Evelyn loved the outdoors, raising animals, planting a garden of vegetables, loved planting and growing flowers she had a "green thumb" she was a great cook made the best homemade chicken, mashed potatoes, and homemade country gravy, baking cakes, cookies, pies, and kolaches, she was an all around great cook. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Geisler, Debbie Smith and Peggy Talley; sons, Larry (Kathy) Olsovsky, Darrell Olsovsky, Randy Olsovsky; sister, Virginia Flessner; sister in law, Rita Volek; grandchildren, Michele Jalufka, Brittney (John) Hill, T. J. (Elizabeth) Talley; ten great grandchildren; fur babies Kacy Lou and Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred Olsovsky, son Richard Olsovsky, son in law Paul Smith, brothers Daniel Volek, Sr., Delano Volek, Edwin Volek, Frank Volek, Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Rosary being recited at 10 am, Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am, in the St. Agnes Catholic Church of Edna. Interment will follow in the Ganado Catholic Cemetery of Ganado. Pallbearers are Vernon Volek, T.J. Talley, Tristin Hill, Ian Corona, John Hill, and Danny Volek, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are all nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and Jake Sorenson. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the nurses and personnel at Hospice Plus.
