Evelyn O’Neal Mutschler
SAMPLE — Evelyn O’Neal Mutschler passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at home in Sample, Texas. She was born in Bebe, Texas on January 3, 1927 to Allie and Byrdie O’Neal. She was the youngest of eleven children, all of whom precede her in death. She married Paul Mutschler on December 16, 1944. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Dwight Mutschler (Bonnie) of Austwell, and B.W. Mutschler (Karlene) of Crowley; and daughter Martha Jo Wimberly of Edna. She is also survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two special angel caretakers, Dollie Haase and Margaret Vanhowten. Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Smiley for over 60 years. A devout member, she was there if the doors were open. Evelyn actively supported the agricultural activities on the family farm. She enjoyed cooking chicken and dressing, red beans, chicken fried steak, and fried donuts. She loved to go polka dancing, and if they play dominoes in Heaven, they just gained another player. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
Friday, January 15, 2021
1:30pm
Westhoff Cemetery
Honorary pallbearers are Lynda Barnett, Dicky Streety, Winston O’Neal, and Wendell O’Neal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, First Baptist Church, or Hospice of South Texas. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapels, LLC.
