Evelyn Rose Hall
VICTORIA — Evelyn Rose Hall, age 79, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with interment following at St Joseph Cemetery in Inez, Texas. Serving as pallbearers are Weston Hall, Mason Hall, Zackary Hall, Ross Hall, Kacey Jones and William Watkins. Honorary pallbearers are Luke Hall, Meghan Hall, Kaley Hall and Kate Hall.
Evelyn was born August 29,1943 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Julia Hajek Bortel and Jim Bortel. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1961 and earned a Licensed Vocational Nurse certificate from Victoria College in 1962. After graduation, she worked at DeTar Hospital, Dr. James Coleman’s office, Surgicare Center, and Victoria County Jail.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Larry Hall (Stephanie Fuller), Robert Hall (Barbara Lefner), Kenneth (Kari) Hall and Douglas (Theresa) Hall; sister-in-law, Geneva Bortel; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Jim Bortel; mother, Julia Hajek Bortel; sisters, Leona Ressman and Agnes Zella; and brothers, Edwin Bortel and Jerry Bortel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of South Texas or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Marshal Knight (1)
- Mike Bernal Sr. (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.