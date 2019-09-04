EVELYN WEDEMEIER SCHLEIN VICTORIA - A service celebrating the life of Evelyn Wedemeier Schlein, age 97, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette in Victoria with Father Pat Knippenberg officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 5 PM to 7 PM. A Rosary will follow the visitation at Rosewood. Evie passed away Saturday morning, August 31 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Charter Member of Holy Family Altar Society and Charter Member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was born November 6, 1921 in Victoria County, the only daughter of the late Oscar Wedemeier and Emelia Wedemeier. Affectionally known as Evie and "Mimi" she helped her husband Jake with all the duties that a ranch requires. She loved traveling with her devoted husband, especially to their home away from home in Lajitas (far West Texas). She was a very active member in the Home Demonstration Council for Victoria County. Working in her beautiful yard, mowing the grass on her riding lawn mower, feeding the deer every evening were just some of her many joys on the ranch. Evie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Jake Schlein and brothers, Oliver "Bud" C. Wedemeier and Oscar C. "Odie" Wedemeier Jr. She is survived by her son, Tommy Schlein and wife Faye. Mimi dearly loved her grand-children and great grandchildren. Grandchildren are Eva Marie Hanes of Waco, Texas, Thomas (Toby) Schlein Jr. of Raleigh North Carolina, Jill Marie Crain and husband Christopher Crain of Cuero, Texas. Great grandchildren: Jake Thomas Hanes of Waco, Mitchell Crain, Harrison Crain, Landon Crain and Annie Crain of Cuero. Pallbearers: Christopher Crain, Mitchell Crain, Jake Thomas Hanes, Blake Hanes, Bill Obsta, Billy Atzenhoffer, Tommy Hermes and Ronnie Acosta. Honorary pallbearers Bubba Atzenhoffer, Oscar Scherer, Joe Lopez and family physician, Dr. John McNeill. The family wishes to thank Mimi's wonderful caregivers for their devotion and excellent care over the last 5 years: Reyes Sherman, Pilar Martinez, Sally Cantu, Janie Garcia, Raven Solano, Pleashette Todd and others. Also, Joe & Sylvia Lopez and Hospice of South Texas for their gracious care and concern. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to The Karen Obsta Wendel 4-H Memorial Fund (TDECU). Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
