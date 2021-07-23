Sherrill
Evelyn was born to Cleo Hooker Schmerber and Clarence Weldon Schmerber of Gulf, Texas on October 22, 1933.
Evelyn was raised in Gulf and Boling, Texas and graduated from Boling High School. She enjoyed playing in the band and being a member of the baton twirling team. She graduated from Durham Business School, later became a cosmetologist, running her own Beauty Salon. Evelyn enjoyed bowling, country dancing, hunting, crafting, sewing and baking, and doing charity work in her senior years.
She clipped thousands of coupons to send overseas to US soldiers and their families. She was an active member of the VFW Post 4146 of Victoria, Texas. She was also a member of the Taiton Extension Club. Evelyn was an avid supporter of the Patriot’s Pen scholarship program and Wounded Warriors projects.
Evelyn is survived by: her sister, Peggie Hobbins of Boling, Texas; three sons, Slade Goode of Vidor, Texas, Michael Goode of Amarillo, Texas, and Dennis Goode and wife, LaDawn of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, Joey Goode, Chrissie Goode, Christina McMahon, Slade Christian Goode, Tiffany Shumar, and Tyler Goode; great grandchildren, Caiden McMahon and others; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Weldon Richard “Sonny” Schmerber, her son, Donald Goode, Jr., and her granddaughter, Katherine Renee Goode.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.