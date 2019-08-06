EVELYN GREER SPANN VICTORIA - Evelyn Greer Spann, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior August 3rd, 2019. Visitation and Rosary will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria from 6pm-8pm with rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St. in Victoria with Rev. Albert Yankey officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Evelyn was born November 27th, 1927 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Guy and Theresa Sitka Greer. In 1947, she met the love of her life, Adolph, at Wied Dance Hall where they liked to go dancing. She loved gardening, fishing, throwing washers and vacationing in Colorado. She was a member of the Altar Society at Our Lady of Lourdes, the Ladies AUX VFW - KJZT, and multiple dance clubs. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Theresa Greer, her sisters, Lenora Morisak, Josephine Vana, Helen Schulte, Mary Bujnoch and Ann Svoboda; her brothers, Johnny Greer, Herbert Greer and Raymond "Rusty" Greer; and her grandson, Matthew Wayne Spann. Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 72 years, Adolph Spann; sons, Glenn Spann and wife, Vickie Laza Spann and Kenny Spann and wife, Melissa Garcia Spann; grandchildren, Michael Straight and Crystal Straight; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Vasquez, Hunter Vasquez, Jayce Garcia, Ivy Garcia, Luke Straight and Scarellet Straight; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. The family requests any memorial donations be sent to the Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society, Our Lady of Lourdes Building Fund, Harbor Hospice, Hospice of South Texas or Alzheimer's Association. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
