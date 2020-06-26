EVELYN MILLIE TOMANEK EDNA - My mom, Evelyn, was born to the late Rudolph and Mary Tupa Hadash on September 15, 1931 in Hungerford, Texas being the oldest daughter of their seven children. God called her home on Wednesday, June 24 and she will be laid to rest beside my dad, Eddie Tomanek, Jr., her life-long dancing partner of 45 years. At the time of her death she was a young 88 years old. Mom was a nurturing woman of faith and wonderful mother : she was a great "down home " cook and baker The homemade "GI Joe" bread (as Dad called it ), cinnamon rolls, noodle soup, chicken fried steaks, chocolate pie (oh my!), cinnamon rolls (so good they're worth mentioning twice), and kolache`that she made for her family and friends were indescribably delicious! She retired as assistant cafeteria manger with Edna ISD with 30 years of service. After Dad's death in 1995, she became a caregiver for the loved ones of several Edna families and also became a member of the Blue Belle Auxiliary at Jackson County Hospital. Mom's memory will be cherished by myself, Larry Tomanek and my wife, Kathy, and her two grandsons and their families: Jared Tomanek and wife, Denise, and great-grandchildren Dominic, Anya, and Anthony Tomanek; Clay Tomanek and wife , Delia, and great-grandchildren; Elijah and Emma Tomanek, and Aubrey, AJ and Mason Garcia; her siblings Henry (Barbara) Hadash, Sylvia (Leon) Kutach, Jerome Hadash, and Margaret (Richard) Tyler; nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and her Dugger House family. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers; Victor and George Hadash. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, at 3:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton, TX with The Rev Robert Knippenberg, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, officiating. Since we are all vulnerable to the coronavirus, social distancing and face masks are stronly encouraged. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Because of these pandemic times and in lieu of the post-burial reception, we have decided to provide a memorial meal for the homeless at Christ's Kitchen in Victoria. To all the Dugger House caregivers, Linda and Wolf, a special thank you for making The Dugger House Mom's "home away from home" for the past three years. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice of South Texas and the Dover House for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901 or to St. Joseph High School, 110 E Red River St, Victoria, TX 77901. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
