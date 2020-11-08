Evelyn Wagner
VICTORIA — Evelyn Wagner, 85, passed away, November 6, 2020. She was born March 5, 1935 to the late Henry and Amy Johnson. She was a graduate of Patti Welder High School and retired from J.C. Penny. She married Louis “L.E.” Wagner in 1953 and had two children, Debbie Brown and James Wagner.
She is survived by husband, L.E; daughter, Debbie (William) and son, James (Sharee); three grandchildren, Sarah Keen, Chelsey Haynes (Michael) and Jarred Wagner (Chae) and four great grand-children; sister, Carole Jorgenson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was proceeded in death by her mother, Amy Garrett; step-father, Joe Garrett and an infant daughter.
She will be greatly missed by everyone. In life we loved you dearly and in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.
Family and friends are invited to the Wagner Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7 PM to celebrate the life of Evelyn.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

