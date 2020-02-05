EVELYN H. WILLIAMS VICTORIA - Evelyn Williams, 82 of Victoria, passed away January 30, 2020. Evelyn was born in Victoria February 4, 1937 to the late Lillian Munsch Russell and Curtis H Hopson. Evelyn was an avid reader and loved to sew. She also worked for VCAM for many years and was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Gail Ryon (Mark) of Victoria; son, Gene Williams (Tammy) of Harker Heights; brother-in-law, Jay Williams of Colettoville; grandchildren, Joshua Holt (Amanda), Brian Williams (Rebecca), Amanda Phillips (John), David Ryon (Macy), Mackenzie Uschan and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlos L. Williams and grandson, Christopher Williams. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 12-1:30 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A time for fellowship and reception will follow the graveside at John Wesley United Methodist Church. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
