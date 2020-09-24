Everest James Ledwig
MEYERSVILLE — Everest James Ledwig, 81 of Meyersville, entered into eternal rest with his family at his side on Friday September 18, 2020. He was born in Dobskyville, Texas in Goliad County on September 30, 1938 to the late Pete and Susie Burda Ledwig. Everest married Martha Seiler on May 23, 1964 in Meyersville, Texas at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Everest is survived by his wife of 56 years, daughters Patricia Ledwig, and Becky Bohach, and son George Ledwig. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Tyler (Autumn) Bohach and McKenzie Bohach and also his sister Helen Mueller.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Milton and Raymond Ledwig and sister Carol Waggoner.
Visitation 5-6:30 pm with Rosary starting at 6:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at 10 am Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Meyersville.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas, Yorktown EMS or Donor’s Choice.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
