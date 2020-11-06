Everett R. Brown
VICTORIA — Everett R. Brown entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born September 30, 1938 in Cuero, TX to the late Otward and Elois Terrell Brown. He was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his wife Nancy Fryer Brown, his son Everett W. Brown, his daughter Renata Brown Joseph (Samuel), and his brothers Otward Brown, Jr. and Charles Brown. He is also survived by his 2 grandchildren Kristen Brown Stryczek and Jordan Joseph, and 2 great grandchildren Miles Stryczek and Kam Joseph.
Everett is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother James Wesley Brown.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Hobbs, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. CDC guidelines are to be followed, masks required. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
