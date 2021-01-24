Everisto “VARO” Escalona
VICTORIA — Surrounded by family, Everisto “Varo” Escalona, a US Army veteran and life-long resident of Victoria, was peacefully welcomed into Eternal rest at the age of 83 in his home on January 19, 2021. He was born on October 26, 1937 to the late Antonio and Celestina (Trevino) Escalona.
In August 1960, Varo proudly volunteered to be drafted into the US Army and served his country for two years after completing basic training at Fort Hood. In February 1961, Varo was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley as a wireman in Headquarters Battery of the 1st Division Artillery. Shortly after, in July 1961, Varo deployed to Tachikawa AFB in Japan and Kimpo AFB in Korea before safely returning home. Following military service, Varo returned to Victoria and worked for Brown and Root Construction company (now KBR, Inc.) in Houston as a drywall installer where he skillfully constructed for many years before retiring.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, oystering, and singing with his brothers often accompanied with a cold Budweiser. He took great pride in his backyard garden where he grew squash and a variety of greens. Above all else, Varo cherished his faith and family.
Varo is survived by his wife and soulmate of 57 years Angie Olivares, and his three children: Martin (Rose) Escalona, Antonio (Julie) Escalona, and Anna (Aaron) Townsend. He is also survived by his two sisters: Narcisa Castaneda and Irene (Pete) Ramos.
Being a grandfather was one of Varo’s proudest roles and he leaves behind ten grandchildren: Levi (Brittany) Steele, Laura Leigh (Brandon) Mitchell, Claudia Townsend, Thomas Townsend, Veronica (Conrad) Leipold, Elizabeth Escalona, Maile Escalona, Noah Escalona, Joshua Escalona, and Christian Escalona. Varo is also survived by four great- grandchildren: Mason Mitchell, Ethan Mitchell, Colt Steele, and newborn Aayla Steele.
In addition to his parents, Varo is predeceased by his brothers Patricio Escalona and Paul T. Escalona, and his sister Cecilia Tijerina.
Pallbearers for Varo’s funeral service will include Martin Escalona (son), Antonio Escalona (son), Aaron Townsend (son in law), Levi Steele (grandson), Joshua Escalona (grandson), Noah Escalona (grandson). Christian Escalona (grandson) and Mason Mitchell (great grandson) will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation service at 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX (Grace Funeral Home) on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 27th at 9:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows with burial immediately to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
