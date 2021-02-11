Evie Kollaus

Evie was born March 19, 2007 in Austin.
Evie was a student at Shiner I.S.D.
Survivors: mother, Becky Kollaus; father, Jeremy Kollaus; sister, Molly Joe Kollaus; maternal grandmother, Judith Ann McCulloch-Falks; paternal grandparents, Otto and Wanda Kollaus Jr.
Celebration of Life 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Flatonia Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Community Bible Study (communitybiblestudy.org) or the Gideons International (gideons.org).
www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
