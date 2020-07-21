EVONNE ANDERSON YORKTOWN - Evonne Marie Swint Anderson entered into eternal life on July 18th, 2020. She was born to Hazel Hicks Hartman and George Claybourne Swint, Jr, on January 13th, 1940 in her grandparent's home in Camp Wood, TX. The Nueces River always held her heart, but her life would take her on adventures around the world. Her outgoing nature, enthusiastic optimism and heartfelt acceptance of everyone amassed a trove of friends she treasured. She married at 14 and had four children by 19. Always meeting challenges head on, when her youngest entered kindergarten, she finished high school and graduated from The University of Oklahoma. Whenever she was "stateside", she worked as a Radiological Technologist. She loved her profession and most often held down several jobs, even traveling to area prisons in what she saw as service to those in need. She was greatly loved and will be forever remembered by her daughters, Monica (Dale) Sowell, Micki Morton and Melinda (Clay) Massey. Her grandchildren; Morgan Sowell, Angela Morton-Cheatham, Julie Fulgham, Melissa Ahrens, Clayton, Clinton, John & Jake Massey. Her great-grandchildren; Paige Fulgham, Georgia & Juliet Morton-Cheatham, Colin, Hazel & Flynn Massey, Alexia & William Massey. Also, her companion of many years, Bennie Jendrzey and their beloved pets, Priscilla & Hilda. Currently a member of Holy Cross Parish, her first priority wherever she went was locating the nearest Catholic Church. She was devoted to Our Blessed Mother and never missed praying her daily Rosary, Legion and Pieta Prayers, always remembering the intentions of her family, friends and even strangers who seemed in need. She depended on God's Mercy and His Grace in her life, and was always willing to share, through prayer, those most precious gifts. She has joined in Heaven her parents, step-father Elmo Hartman and cherished son, John David Anderson, Jr. She died from complications associated with Covid-19. The circumstance of her death and care for others makes a private, graveside service necessary. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, have masses said for your loved ones still living or make a donation to your parish, as they are all struggling. If you would like to make a donation to Holy Cross Parish, the address is 1214 Zorn Rd, Yorktown, TX 78164 c/o Father Roger Hawes. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
