Evy Gail Wimberly
Evy Gail Wimberly
LAWARD — Evy Gail “Granny” Wimberly, 103, of LaWard, Texas, took her place in heaven with God on August 4, 2022. She was born in Yoakum, Texas, on November 23, 1918, to the late Morris Ellis & Virginia Taylor Wenzel.
Evy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Evy married Jeramiah “JM” Wimberly on November 16, 1938.
Evy is survived by two children, Clovis (Betty) Wimberly and Dorothy (James) Maikoetter and daughter-in-law, Jo Wimberly. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren, Sherri Lynn (Matt) Martin, Roxanne Maikoetter, Angela (David) Adrian, LaFawn Snedecor, Jan (Reynold) Canchola and Jeramiah “Jay” III (Tessa) Wimberly; eleven great-grandchildren, MaKayla (Mason) Gaston, Kendall Adrian, Brooklynn Canchola, Skylar Lenamon, Lexi Snedecor, Jaxon Maikoetter, Maci Martin, Isabella Adrian, Karston Wimberly, Sawyer Wimberly and Slayden Canchola. She is also survived by one great-great-granddaughter, Paislee James Maikoetter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons Jeramiah “Jimmy” Wimberly, Jr. and Kenneth Paul Wimberly; brothers Charles Wenzel, Raymond Wenzel; sisters Lula Mae Thompson, Marion R Wenzel Hagens; and great-grandson, James Reed Maikoetter.
Pallbearers are David Adrian, Matt Martin, Dennis Karl, Jimmy Reynolds, Ron Schumacher, and Larry Deyton.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna, Texas, with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating, followed by lunch and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made in Evy’s name to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger St, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. (361) 782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.