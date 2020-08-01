Ezell Franklin Driskill, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Ezell was born on January 12, 1928 in Paris, Texas. He was raised by his parents, Amplias Franklin Driskill and Elizabeth Shacklett Driskill.
Ezell is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Louise Stephens of Oklahoma.
Ezell is survived by his wife Alma and his sisters, Patsie Hukill of Hawkins, Texas and Ruby Echols of Lindale, Texas. Also survived by his son, Thomas Driskill and wife Betty of College Station; daughter, Kathy Sue Williams and husband Rodger, of Victoria.
"Pop-paw" / "Pop-pa" will be remembered by granddaughter Megan Meier, her husband Russell and their sons, Cole and Nathan; granddaughter Emily Bevans, her husband Trey and their daughter, Freya; grandson Matthew Williams, his wife Heather and their son Brayden.
A memorial service will be in Victoria, Texas. Date pending due to Covid-19 concerns.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.