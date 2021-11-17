F. Carol Camp
F. Carol Camp
VICTORIA — F. Carol Camp passed away November 14, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born December 24, 1942 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Nick and Nicky Nichols.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons Malcolm Camp, Jr. and Michael Camp.
She is survived by her son JC Camp and his wife Lynly; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, TX 77901
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

