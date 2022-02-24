F. WILLIAM “BILL”
REICHERT
VICTORIA — F. William “Bill” Reichert, 73, of Victoria, TX passed into eternal life on February 18, 2022 at his home after a short illness.
Bill was born on August 15, 1948 in Corpus Christi, TX to John and Dorothy Reichert. He was the oldest of six siblings and definitely the most mischievous. Bill was involved in scouting in his youth and cherished the Eagle Scout status he achieved. He attended Corpus Christi Minor Seminary for 2 years and then graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1966 in Corpus Christi. He then headed off to college, and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1969. While stationed in Spain, he met the love of his life - Margot. The Air Force re-stationed him to Germany, where he and Margot would marry and eventually welcome their daughter.
After his honorable discharge as a Sergeant from the Air Force in 1975, Bill and Margot moved to Victoria, TX. Bill became the terminal manager for D&J Services (started by his father) in Long Mott, TX until 1976 when the family moved to Laredo so that he could run Deer Construction (an oilfield service firm) in Hebbronville. It was in Laredo that the family welcomed the birth of their son. In 1986, the family returned to Victoria and Bill took on the position of President of D&J Services providing critical in-plant services to the Union Carbide plant (now Dow Chemical) in Seadrift, TX. He maintained this position until his passing. Bill was known for maintaining great relationships with all of the plants that he serviced as well as the 40+ long-term employees of D&J Services, serving as a mentor or father figure to many.
For many years, Bill could regularly be found on the golf course with his golfing buddies, oftentimes with his son by his side. An outdoorsman, Bill loved hunting and fishing, and hosted many friends and clients at a family ranch in Tilden where he always worked to keep everyone entertained, comfortable and as happy as possible. Everyone left with a smile. Several years ago, Bill participated in Victoria’s Civilian Police Academy where he earned the title of “Top Sharpshooter”. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Bill was an avid collector of many things and appreciated fine craftsmanship, especially when it came to knives. Some of that fine craftsmanship came from Bill himself as he crafted many rosaries over the years for friends, family and organizations. Bill and Margot regularly served as Eucharistic Ministers, always offering their time, talent, and treasure. Bill was honored to achieve the rank of 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and, along with Margot, spent many years actively involved in ACTS Retreats, directing several of them. Over the last several years, Bill served as the administrator of a non-denominational email list and would distribute the prayer requests of hundreds of individuals on a daily basis. About 5 years ago, Bill and Margot decided to “take life on the road” and enjoyed countless trips with their 5th wheel trailer to visit family and friends, and explore the country with their dogs.
Bill was always the center of attention, not only because he stood out due to his height, but because of his larger-than-life personality and unleashed humor. Bill never met a stranger - clear from the vast collection of friends that he made over the years. He was generous with his time and service, never wanting any recognition in return.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and John Reichert, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margot Reichert, their two children: Michelle (Roger) Fritsch of Liberty Township, OH and Trey (Heather) Reichert of Missouri City, TX; four grandchildren: Maxwell Fritsch, Alex Reichert, Sydney Reichert and Gloria Fritsch; siblings: Linda Moon of Mountain City, TN, John Reichert, Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX, Barbara Visser of Clear Lake, TX, Carolyn Stall of Littleton, MA, and Robert Reichert of Richmond, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; and their adored poodles - Mia, Seve, Toro, Sergio, Vasco, Gunny, and Lucia - who have been provided with the best life any canine could ask for.
The family has entrusted his cremation to Rosewood Funeral Home in Victoria, TX.
A Rosary will be said at 1:30pm on March 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 101 W. Church, Victoria, TX, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00pm. His remains will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in his honor to St. Mary’s Catholic Church (stmvictoria.org), Nazareth Academy (www.nazarethacademy.org), or Shelter Pets of Victoria (3206 Cherry St., Victoria, TX 77901).
