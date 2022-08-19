Fabian Martinez
EL CAMPO — Fabian Martinez, 21, of El Campo, passed away August 13, 2022. He was born on November 29,2000 in Columbus. Fabian worked in the oilfield.
He is survived by his father, Faustino Martinez of El Campo; sister, Donna Volek and husband Kenny of El Campo; brother, Rolando Rodriguez of Houston; bonus mom, Joann Munoz Olsovsky; grandmother, Mable Morales; step-grandmother, Carmen Cardenas; aunts; Donna Hagel and husband Shawn of El Campo, Gloria Martinez, Juana Martinez, Griselda Martinez, Maria Martinez, Feleces Martinez, Joyce Cortez and husband David, Denise Cardenas, Ashley Paschal, Judy Rios; uncles, Jose Juan Martinez of El Campo, Misael Martinez, Lupe Martinez, Juan Martinez, Silvano Martinez, David F. Cardenas, Jr. and wife Sandy, Abel Cardenas and nephew, Jayden John Balderas of El Campo.
Fabian was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Marie Cardenas; grandparents, Domingo and Lucia Martinez, Delfina Munoz, and David Cardenas, Sr. and uncle, John Munoz, Sr.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Robert Alford, Donald Clay, Reed Nielsen, Louis Rosales, Andrew Mann, Dontavian Bluntson, Riley Rodriguez and Dakota Rodriguez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Volek, Shawn Hagel and the Clear Well Dynamics Rig 145 Crew.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
