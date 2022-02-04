Fabian Nicholas Flores
CHARLESTON, SC FORMERLY OF BAY CITY — Fabian was born to Nicholas B. Flores and Beatrice Gonzales Flores on September 22, 1949 in Bay City, TX. and passed away January 24, 2022 in Charleston SC, he was 72 years old.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Sunday, February 6, 2022 where a rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with a Funeral Service at 9:30 am Monday, February 7, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
He was an avid hunter, enjoyed coaching in his younger days, and continued to be a fan of football, baseball and NASCAR. He met his lifelong love Mary Ann in Aug 1969 and they were happily married for 52 years and blessed with two daughters. He started his career on a line crew for CP&L, continued his education at WCJC with an Associate Degree in Design and retired as a Facility Designer with AstraZeneca in Frederick, MD.
Lovingly known as Popo and Nick, he enjoyed his workshop and loved to bar-b-que, spending time with his grand and great-grand kids. He will be dearly loved and greatly missed ...until we meet again.
Preceded in death by his parents Nicholas B. Flores & Beatrice G. Flores and his wife of fifty-two years Mary Ann Santellana Flores.
He is survived by his daughters Ann Marie Steinberg(Eric Wilhelm) and Sandra Flores-Parkhill; grandchildren Charles Steinberg Jr(Brittany), Brian Parkhill Jr(Nikki), Wyatt Parkhill (Norma), Nicholas Steinberg, Garrett Lee Parkhill, Dylan Steinberg, and Clare Parkhill; great grandchildren Mileigh Harvey, Ava Parkhill, Charleigh Steinberg, Ashleigh Steinberg, Easton Parkhill, and Charles Steinberg III; siblings Theresa Martinez (Charles III), Esperanza Flores, Joseph Flores, Lisa Flores (MJ), Catherine Firestone (Joel), and Julia Flores-Mills (Terry); nephews Patrick Flores (Gregory), Charles Martinez (Trevor), Andrew Flores, Nicholas Flores (Kayla) and Jason Neil Hink; nieces Nicole Martinez, Cierra Brown (Kenny) and Victoria Solis (Elvis); 13 great nephews & nieces; and his aunt Teresa Luna Vietti.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
