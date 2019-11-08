FALLON NICOLE VALENTA VICTORIA - Fallon Nicole Valenta, 36, of Victoria passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born March 21, 1983 in Victoria to Deborah Schroeder White and Robert Valenta. Fallon was the office secretary for Schroeder Welding for 13 years always ensuring the office was in order. Fallon had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. She enjoyed meeting new people and could fill any room with her contagious personality. Fallon loved horses and horseback riding, and spent much of her childhood at the rodeo. She treasured every moment she spent at Canyon Lake or at Broken Arrow Ranch. Fallon enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and could often be found watching cooking shows to determine her next culinary masterpiece. She cherished quality time spent with her family and friends, and most of all, her daughter, Paisley. Fallon is survived by her beautiful daughter, Paisley Jade Farias of Victoria; mother, Deborah White and stepfather, Billy, of Cuero; father, Robert Valenta (Liz Ortiz) of Cuero; sister, Kristen Valenta Harrison and husband, Brendan, of Victoria; nephew, Tyler Weber of Victoria; nieces, Macie Weber and Kayla Harrison of Victoria; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation was held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Services will be Friday, November 8, 2019, 2 p.m., at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Paul White, Jason Yandell, Matt Schroeder, Monroe Koehne, Roger Parsons, and Clay Thigpen. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero. You may send condolences or sign the guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
