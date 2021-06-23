Fannie Gromer
VICTORIA — Fannie (Dale) Nava Gromer, 84, of Victoria Tx passed away on Wednesday June 16, 2021. She was born on June 28, 1936 in Edna Tx to Jesus and Isabel Uresti Nava. She is survived by her daughter, Chona Nava of North Carolina and sister Ester Nava Valdez of Victoria, grandchildren; Angelina Gromer and David Gromer and two great-grandchildren. Fannie is preceded in death by her husband, David Gromer, son; Jacob Guy Gromer, sisters; Sophia Nava Lara, Margarita Nava De La Garza, Angelita Nava Mata, brothers; Jesus Nava Jr., Morris Nava, and Daniel Nava. A very special thank you to the nursing staff of Crown Hospice. Your kindness, understanding and support was a constant blessing to our family. We can’t thank you enough. God bless you all. “Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means we will miss you until we meet again.”

