FANNIE LOPEZ VICTORIA - Fannie Lopez, age 39 of Victoria passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born December 26, 1980 in Victoria to Luz Alma Guerra Gaspar of Victoria. She is survived by her mother; stepfather, Felipe Cortez Sr. of Victoria; son, Gage Plavidal of Victoria; sisters, Dolores Kluthe (Karl) and Magdalena Cortez both of Victoria; and brother, Felipe Cortez Jr. (Chelsea) of Victoria. Visitation will begin Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jorge Saldana, Haven Flores, Karl Kluthe, Felipe Cortez Sr., Rodolfo Guerra and Javier Cantu. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

