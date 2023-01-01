Faye D. Henderson
VICTORIA — Faye D. Henderson, 98, of Victoria, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10am at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
She was born on March 29, 1924 in Denmark, Arkansas to the late Homer Buck Hays and Lorene Mason Hays. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her dogs and family gatherings with her brothers and sisters. She attended Mid Town Church of Christ. She was a loving sister and aunt and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Boswell and Marlene Hays of Judsonia, Arkansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis B. Henderson; brothers, Billy Hays, Bobby Hays, Dennis Hays, and Merl Hays; sisters, Glenda Root, Cleo Lee, Raydean Jones, Macy “Micky” Stalbaum and Peggy Johnson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.