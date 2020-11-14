Faye Lynne Short
VICTORIA — Faye Lynne Short (Bryant), 57, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Victoria, Texas under the care of Hospice due to complications of diabetes. She was born on August 10, 1963 at Detar Hospital in Victoria, Texas to Colleen and Russell Bryant. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1982 and attended Victoria Community College where she studied cosmetology. Faye worked a a Telephone operator for several years in Victoria, Texas before retiring.
Faye and her husband of 24 years, Phillip Joseph Short, enjoyed their life together in Victoria Texas until Phillip’s passing in August of 2010. Faye had two siblings, Calvin Bryant and Donna Shook. Faye had three boys, Jason Bryant, Ralph David Hill and Christopher Hill. Faye had a total of six grandchildren, Falken Revello, Kaleb Kidder, Lucas Hill, Gwyneth Hill, Liam Hill, and Barrhett Bryant. She is also survived by her sister Donna Shook and many nieces and nephews.
Faye is preceded in death by her father Russell Bryant; mother Colleen Bryant; brother Calvin Bryant; nephew David Lee Shook and her husband Phillip Short.
Faye mostly spent her free time enjoying activities such as crocheting, knitting, needlepoint, eating Mexican food, listening to 80’s music and spending time with her grandchildren.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family respectfully request donations in Faye’s memory be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
