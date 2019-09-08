FAYE PORCHE MCDONALD EDNA - Faye Porche McDonald, of Edna, went to be with the Lord on, Saturday, August 31, 2019, she was born on November 7, 1926 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Omer Porche and Annie DeBault Porche. Faye was known simply as Aunt Faye by many, she was a loving, spirited, generous, and strong woman. She was very devoted to her family, she filled our childhoods with love, always interested in our lives, and proud of any and everything we did. Numerous nieces, nephews along with many cherished friends, survive Faye. In addition to her parents Faye is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Oliver McDonald; infant daughter, Marsha Michele; sisters, Leona Dickinson; Beatrice Lacy, and Mildred Shows; brothers, Lester Porche, Ralph Porche, and Chili Porche. The family is grateful for the care given to Faye by her caregiver Kaysie Ross, along with her longtime attendants Lolis Carrera and Deliah Gomez. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 am, on Monday, September 9, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church of Edna, with Reverend Kelli Williamson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main St., Edna, Texas 77957 or Crown Hospice, 1101 Salem Road, Victoria, Texas 77904. Honorary Pallbearers are Ryan Webernick, Dustin Smith, Fisher Leita, T. Ray Porche, Taylor Porche, and Alan Berryhill. To express condolences, please visit Oaklawn Funeral Home at http://oaklawnfhednatx.com.
