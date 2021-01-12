Faye Rush
EDNA — Faye Janise Rush, 89, of Edna, Texas went to be with the lord on January 8, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19. She was born on November 22, 1931 in Matagorda County to the late Henry and Agnus Janise.
She is survived by her daughter; Debra (Carl) Critendon, Son-in-law; Fritz Landgrebe, grandchildren; Brandon (Kasi) Critendon, Chad Critendon, Colette Landgrebe, and Brent Landgrebe, great-grandchildren; Brantley (Kori) Bordovsky, Karly Critendon, and Kaily Critendon; one great great-grandson; Bradley, sister; Eunice Rouse, and brother; Jerry Janise.
She is preceded in death by her husband; J.C. Rush, daughter; Elaine Landgrebe, and her faithful four legged companion, Sadie.
Serving as pallbearers will be Carl, Brandon, and Chad Critendon, Brent and Colette Landgrebe, and Brantley Bordovsky.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
