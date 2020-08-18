Federico Elias Santillan, Sr., 70 of Victoria, passed away, Thursday, August 13th, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Wednesday, August 19th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM a prayer service will begin at 7:00PM. A service celebrating Federico's life and his strong faith will be at 10:00AM, Thursday, August 20th, at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Federico, pallbearers will be Jose Manuel Santillan, Jose Luis Moran, Israel Valencia, Betuel Rodriguez, Jose Elias Rodriguez, and Efrain Valencia.
Federico was born April 2nd, 1950 in Tamazula Jalisco, Mexico, one of 14 children born to the late Elias Santillian Gutierrez and Rosario Rodriguez Santillan. Federico had a passion for serving the Lord and carried in his heart a strong and devout faith in his christian beliefs. He was a longtime and an active member of Cornerstone Apostolic Center here in Victoria. Federico married, Martha Saenz, February 14th, 2009. They loved to travel and took many wonderful trips to North Carolina and Mexico. He enjoyed being out doors, spending time working in his yard, barbequing and spending time with his family. Federico was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Rosario Santillan; the mother of his children, Consuelo Santillan; his son, Federico Santillan, Jr.; his son-in-law, Juve Campuzano; and siblings, Maria del Refugio Toscano, Balbina Santillan, Alicia Santillan, Jose Efrain Santillan and Guadalupe Santillan.
Federico is survived by his loving wife of over 11 years, Martha Saenz Santillan; his children, America Santillan and Alfonso Santillan; his three adoring grandchildren, Celeste Santillan, Federico Santillan, III and Alejandro Elias Santillan; his siblings, Yesenia Santillan, Luz Maria Santillan, Magdalena Santillan, Jose Manuel Santillan, Isabel Valencia, Olivia Richardson, Rosario Santillan and Ramona Santillan; along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
