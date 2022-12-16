Federico K. Castillo, Sr.
VICTORIA — Federico K. Castillo, Sr. went to be with the Lord December 9, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born March 7, 1935 in Victoria to the late Eugenio and Saledina Keller Castillo.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022 with a rosary to be recited at 12:15 pm and Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Kevin Rodriguez, Ney Oldham, Lupe Aguirre, Gregory Garza, Antonio Padilla, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Emma Gloria Castillo and sisters Clara Chacon, Carolina Padilla and Adela Magnia.
He is survived by his son Federico Castillo, Jr. and his wife Mary; daughter Norma Linda Castillo; grandchildren Fallon Castillo Oldham and her husband Ney and Camryn Taylor Castillo; great grandchildren Macie Rae Oldham and Trenton Ney Oldham and numerous nieces and nephews.
Federico was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He liked football especially the Dallas Cowboys as well as the Houston Astros. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, dancing and music. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of South Texas for their love and care of Federico.
