Felicitas N. Ramirez
VICTORIA/BERCLAIR — Felicitas N. Ramirez, 90, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Berclair Cemetery in Goliad County.
Felicitas was born March 31, 1930 to the late Atanacio and Francisca Nunez in Oilton, Texas. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, quilting, Spanish music and dancing. She loved plants and flowers and going out to eat. The things that made her the happiest were seeing her grandchildren and her sisters. She was a very hard working and smart woman who cared for many people. She was a Cursillista and enjoyed Friday Night Ultreyas.
In addition to her parents, Felicitas was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Ramirez; her sisters, Andrea Nunez, Esther Nunez and Rufina Nunez; brother, Atanacio Nunez, Jr.; and her best friends, who she considered family, Jesusa and Marcelino Gutierrez.
She is survived by her daughter, Janie Castilla (Jessie); her son, Jose Martinez of Placedo; children of her best friends, Greg Gutierrez, Baldemar Gutierrez and Maggie Garces; grandchildren, Angela Martinez (Matthew), Joyce Henderson (Shannon Henderson II), Franky Lee Castilla (Kristina), David Castilla (Ju-Ju); 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Antonia N. Ramirez and Maria Gutierrez; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
