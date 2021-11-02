Felicitas R. Munoz
VICTORIA — Felicitas R. Munoz, 101, of Victoria, Texas, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Felicitas, affectionately known to some as Momo, Nana or Mama Felice, was born December 19, 1919 to the late Faustino and Victoriana Rojas. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, bake, sew and take care of her yard. She was a selfless spouse, mother, grandmother and sister with a kind, loving soul. She had her hand in raising numerous nieces and nephews. She was always ready for company with coffee and sweets. She enjoyed having her friends over and was a friend to all. She will be dearly missed.
Felicitas is survived by her children, Josie Garza, Stella L. Martinez (John) and Robert L. Munoz; grandchildren, Delilah (Michael) Perez, Kristi Martinez (Sager), Louis Martinez, Jon Schwarzlose, Juliana Ducharme, Buddy, Sonia and Jackie Caballero; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Bella Sager, Jordan Perez (Jake Dominguez), Trinity Martinez and Jaxon Martinez; and great-great-grandchildren, Lane and Lola Dominguez. Felicitas is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis D. Munoz; son, Lupe Munoz; and eight siblings.
A visitation was held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. The family will gather for a short visitation from 9 to 9:30 am, with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Michael Perez, John Martinez, Louis Martinez, Tristan Sager, Jake Dominguez and Robert Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Mendez, Ricky Ortiz, Leroy Rojas and Tony Rojas.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Harbor Hospice for the love, compassion and care that was given to Felicitas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or Harbor Hospice. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
