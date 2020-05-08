FELIPA CANDELARIA LAUREL BAYTOWN - Felipa Candelaria Laurel, l87, of Baytown, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Baytown. Felipa was born May 1, 1932 in Victoria, to parents; Antonio and Felipa Plata Candelaria, and has been a resident of Baytown for the past 20 years. She was a graduate of the Presbyterian Tex-Mex High School, a homemaker, and member of the Nicea Presbyterian Church. Felipa also enjoyed watching westerns, reading, travel with her husband, and will be remembered for her sense of humor. Mrs. Laurel was preceded in death by her parents, husband: August Laurel, brother: Selestino Candelaria, sisters: Elulalia "Lilly" Serrata, Teresa Santiago, and Antonia Mendez, and grandson: Erik Bryan Salinas. She is survived by daughters: Thelma "Jerri" Laurel Lyra and husband Ophir, Alfa Elsa Aleman and husband Joe, Anna Laurel, and Deborah Laurel, sister: Elvira Balli, grandchildren: Marisa Lyra Garcia, M. Ian Lyra, M. Kalan Lyra, Monique Paisley, Elise Ramirez, Krista Triana Aleman, Brandon Salinas, August Alexander Cardenas, Tiffany Gonzales, and Jake-Paul Gonzales, great-grandchildren: Jenny Rose Lyra, Madeline Anastasia Lyra, Steven Navarro, Aiden Aleman, Kira Gonzales, and Jake-Paul Gonzales, Jr., numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Nicea Presbyterian Church in Victoria. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria. Serving family as pallbearers will be: Ophir Lyra, Sam Paisley, Hank Ramirez, Brandon Laurel Salinas, Jake-Paul Gonzales, Joe Aleman, Kalan Lyra, Ian Lyra, and Tomas Garcia. The honorary bearers are: Steven Navarro-Paisley, Aiden Aleman, Jake-Paul Gonzales Jr., Preston Ramirez, and Lucas Ramirez.
