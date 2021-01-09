Felipa P. Nieto
VICTORIA — Felipa P. Nieto passed on January 5, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1944 to Ofelia and Seferino Perez. She is survived by her husband, Pete Nieto; daughter, Cynthia Mendez (Mark); sons, Michael and David Nieto (Tara); sisters, Emilia Montelongo (Jesse), Mary Palacios and Guadalupe Camacho; brother, Johnny Perez; grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew and Judy Nieto, Matthew and Anthony Mendez; great-grandchild, Alexander Pena. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Margarito Perez, Raul Perez, and Richard Perez. Pallbearers are Christopher Nieto, Matthew and Anthony Mendez, Ray Montelongo, Stephen Palacios and Roland Canales. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home beginning at 4pm to 7pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm. Services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows beginning at 9am burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

