Felipe Cantu Rosales
RUNGE — Felipe C. Rosales entered into rest on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born August 23, 1930 to the late Cosme and Dominga Cantu Rosales in Seguin, TX. Felipe enjoyed traveling, fishing, and dancing. He met his wife Concepcion in a cottonfield in 1949. After a week of meeting her, they got married in August of 1949.
Felipe is survived by his children Elisa (Jose) Salas, John (Gabriela) Rosales, Joe (Betty) Rosales, Eva Rosales, Andres (Louisa) Rosalez, Ester (Chris Roberts) Rosales, Elena (Joe) Garcia, and Cosme (Lisa) Rosales. He is also survived by his sister Chavela Moreno; 38 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, 31 great, great grandchildren, and 2 great, great, great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Felipe is preceded in death by his wife Concepcion Mendez Rosales, daughter Maria Estella Rosales, brothers Doroteo Rosales and Leonardo Rosales, sisters Concepcion Gonzales, Rosa Navaraez, and Natalia Ornelas.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Gary Janak, officiating. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 16 % (2)
Online Poll
Did you get what you wanted for Christmas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.