FELIPE MOISES OCHOA VICTORIA - Felipe Moises Ochoa, age 72 of Victoria passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born May 1, 1948 in Lamesa, Texas to the late Eustaquio Ochoa and Leonora Barrera. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Minerva Rodriguez Ochoa of Victoria; daughter, Barbara Gomez (Juan) of Kyle, Texas; son, John Rodriguez (Connie) of Houston and Pedro Rodriguez III of Pasadena; sisters, Lupe Garcia and Gloria Rodriguez both of Houston; brothers, Michael Ochoa Sr. of Victoria, Joe Ochoa Sr. of Victoria, Ernest Ochoa Sr. of Victoria, and Ricky Ochoa of Victoria. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30am with a Rosary to be recited at 12:30pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Rodriguez, Brian Rodriguez, Ernest Ochoa, Jacob Ramos, Ryan Leos and Richard Carmona. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Rodriguez, Issac Rodriguez, David Tijerina, and Daniel Rojas Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries