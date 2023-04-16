Felix Martinez
Felix Martinez
BRENHAM — Felix Martinez, 86, of Brenham, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Felix was born on September 25, 1936 in Edna, Texas to the late Pedro and Carlota Martinez.
Felix was a big fan of the Astros, westerns, casinos, and Wheel of Fortune. He always enjoyed time with his coffee and breakfast club friends. He retired from John Crane and Magic Industries.
Felix is survived by wife Mary Hernandez Martinez, sons Daniel Martinez (Baudilia), Carlos Martinez (Nanette), stepdaughters Priscilla Best (Bryan), Wendy Rangel (Felipe), Mandy Rangel (Rigoberto), sister Hortencia Martinez, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Felix is preceded in death by his parents, first spouse Mary Rocha Martinez, son David Martinez, brothers Richard Martinez, Pete Martinez, Victor Martinez, Lupe Pena, Jesse Zambrano, Gilbert Martinez, sister Louisa Palacios, and stepdaughter Andrea Jimenez.
A Celebration of Felix’s Life will take place at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Visitation and rosary will be held from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jerome’s Church.

