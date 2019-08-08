FELIX QUINTANILLA JR. VICTORIA - Felix Quintanilla Jr., age 89, of Victoria passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1930 in Mission, Texas, to the late Felix Quintanilla Sr. and Maria Morales Quintanilla. He is survived by his daughters; Adela Q. Guerra (Ernest) of Beeville, Alyse Quintanilla, Yolanda Q. Balli (Abel), Marta Quintanilla, Dalia Quintanilla and Norma Quintanilla all of Victoria; sons; Felix Quintanilla III of Bloomington, Adan Quintanilla, and Martin Quintanilla of Victoria, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife; Zoila Gonzalez Quintanilla, sisters; Sara Q. Gamboa, Celia Q. Martinez, Maria Q. Martinez, Victoria Q. Guerrero and Zenaida Quintanilla, Brothers; Tomas Quintanilla and Francisco Quintanilla. Memorial Service will be Friday August 9, 2019 at 1pm at Solid Rock Church 2008 SW Ben Jordan in Victoria, Texas. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.