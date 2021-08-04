Festus “Wayne” Beckner
VICTORIA — Festus “Wayne” Beckner, 98, of Victoria passed away July 31, 2021. He was born December 21, 1922 in Berclair, TX to the late Charles E. Beckner and Ella Nichols Beckner. He was retired from Texas Concrete where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor and in his spare time, he enjoyed building air crafts. Wayne served in the US Army during WWII, he was a member of the EAA (Experimental AirCraft Association), and was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, John (Pam), Phil (Del), Jimbo and Forrest Beckner, Mary Harris, Danny Startz and Diane Beltz; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Startz Beckner; son, David; parents; first wife, Mary Lou Beckner Hamblin; sister, Tuleta Davidson; daughter-in-law, Jacque Beckner; and son-in-law, Ronald Harris.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 10-11am with funeral services beginning at 11am at Western Hills Baptist Church in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Western Hills Baptist Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
