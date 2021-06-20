Fidel Herrera Padilla
VICTORIA — Fidel Herrera Padilla 75 of Victoria, Texas passed away on June 15, 2021. He was born September 6, 1945, in Inez, Texas to the late Jose and Guadalupe Herrera Padilla. Fidel is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Gloria Jean De Los Santos Padilla, daughter, Deanna Rankin (Marc), grandchildren Belen and Chamber Rankin of Austin, Texas, brother Jesse Padilla (Dora) of Houston, Texas. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Gloria Garcia Padilla mother of Deanna Rankin, brothers, Carlos, Andres (Andy), Vincente, Antonio (Tony), Ernest, Frank, Pablo, Juan, Lupe Padilla Sr., Guadalupe, and sister Lucy Garcia. Fidel graduated from Victoria High School in 1964. He loved sports and participated in basketball and baseball. He was a proud member of the Stingaree basketball team and received many honors for his outstanding play. He enjoyed billiards, fishing, hunting, bowling, softball, and recreational basketball. Fidel was a Catholic and a parishioner of Our lady of Victory Cathedral. He was a proud member of the United States Army serving from February 8, 1966, to February 8, 1968, and is a Vietnam Veteran, not only was he a proud member of the Army, but he was also a member of the CWV, VFW, American Legion. He worked in the maintenance department at DuPont, retiring after 34 years of service. Fidel wished to send a very sincere “Thank You” to the staff and many friends at Davita who graciously cared for him for 17 years. There will be a funeral service Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Visitation will be beginning at 8:45 a.m. with a rosary to be recited at 9:15 a.m. and a mass to commence at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Officiant for the service will be Father Dalton, Pallbearers are nephews Joe Louis, Paul, Gilbert, Steve, Paul Padilla Jr., Lawrence Cortez, and Steven Torres. Honorary Pallbearers are Martin Almendarez, Roque (Rocky) Estrada, David Ozuna, Louis Hinojosa, Genaro Cortez, Marc Rankin, and Martin (Pee Wee) Robles. Under the Direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home of Victoria, Texas.
May God offer you comfort at this time.
God bless,
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit
Mr. Padilla,
You were a great man & will be missed by many. I want to thank you for helping “raise” me when times were tough. As for Deanna, I will always watch over her & be here for anything she might need. She is my family & will be to the end. I hope there is starch in heaven. Love, Lisa Marie
Rest In Peace Fidel….Condolences to the family
